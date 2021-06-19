Advertising commission set to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

City resident earns master's degree

Kendria Edwards of Pine Bluff earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Bethel University at McKenzie, Tenn. Edwards was among 368 students who completed the requirements for spring graduation 2021, according to a news release.