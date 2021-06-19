Sections
Arkansas 18 work to close single lane

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:37 a.m.

Work on a project to improve a 16-mile section of Arkansas 18 in Craighead County will require lane closings for about three weeks beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will alternately close a single lane of traffic on Arkansas 18 between Nestle Road in Jonesboro and Lake City from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The lane closing will occur on Saturdays as well as weekdays until the work is complete, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.

