Camden, 1906: "The above is one of the principal streets in our County seat." The busy dirt path was Washington Street, anchored by the stone and brick bank on the left. The building at right bears a sign for the Gentry Brothers Show. Two Indiana brothers started the circus in 1887, eventually buying a rail line for their act, which was only horses and dogs until they acquired 10 baby elephants.

