Australian agent sentenced for leak

CANBERRA, Australia — A former Australian spy was released from court Friday with a three-month suspended prison sentence over his attempt to help East Timor prove that Australia spied on the fledgling nation during multibillion-dollar oil and gas negotiations.

The former spy, publicly known as Witness K, and his lawyer, Bernard Collaery, had been charged in 2018 with conspiring to reveal secret information to the East Timorese government.

Former East Timor President and Prime Minister Jose Ramos-Horta was among leaders of the impoverished half-island nation of 1.5 million to urge Australia to drop the prosecutions.

K pleaded guilty Thursday at the beginning of a two-day sentencing hearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court. The public and media were excluded when classified evidence was discussed.

Magistrate Glenn Theakston sentenced K to three months in prison fully suspended. K, who was hidden behind black screens in the courtroom throughout the hearing, must also pay an $840 security bond to be of good behavior for 12 months.

K had faced up to two years in prison. Since his offence, the maximum has been increased to 10 years as Australia tightens controls on secrecy.

The Australian government has refused to comment on allegations that K led an Australian Secret Intelligence Service operation that bugged government offices in the East Timorese capital, Dili, in 2004 during negotiations on the sharing of oil and gas revenue from the seabed that separates the two countries.

The government canceled K’s passport before he was to testify at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2014 in support of East Timor’s challenge to the validity of the 2006 treaty.

The East Timorese argued that the treaty was invalid because Australia had failed to negotiate in good faith by engaging in espionage.

There was no evidence heard in open court of a bugging operation, which media had reported was conducted under the guise of a foreign aid program.

But K and Collaery had prepared for the East Timorese government two affidavits that identified K as a former member of the intelligence service and details of its functions.

Theakston noted that the case was unusual because K’s offense was committed “in plain sight of Australian authorities.”

“That suggests to me it was brazen and indifferent or mistaken,” he said.

Theakston said it was open to him to find K had made a mistake rather than a deliberate breach “based on a perception of justice.”