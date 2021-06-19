Bill adds to Juneteenth jubilee

President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth the 11th annual federal paid holiday in the U.S. (and 12th, counting the quadrennial Inauguration Day), two days before June 19.

The effect was immediate, given that Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first officially observed in 1986, 26 months after then-President Ronald Reagan signed it into law. But the timing of Biden's signing was just right, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said.

"We talked about Juneteenth, my staff and I, even last year," Robinson said. "With this coming to fruition, it was a quick decision. I'm very proud of the president signing it into a bill to make it a federal holiday. I just believe the timing for this is just right."

"Yes, I wish it could be done years ago, but to see this recognized as federal holiday is outstanding. I believe a lot of African Americans who believed and fought for this would be very happy. I just appreciate this being recognized."

Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth in 1980. Arkansas followed suit in 2005 when then-Gov. Mike Huckabee signed a bill sponsored by then-state Sen. Hank Wilkins, D-Pine Bluff.

The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Monday in honor of Juneteenth as a paid national holiday. Juneteenth honors the announcement of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation to the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Robinson said he didn't make the decision to close county business without consulting elected officials.

"I'm very considerate of their feelings and making sure we don't interrupt operations," he said. "We did advise all court proceedings would continue as usual. That tells you we are mindful of the judges and the operations of the courthouse."

Pine Bluff city hall closed Friday in honor of the new holiday.

In a statement issued Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. wrote that Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.

"Its growing popularity signifies a level of maturity and dignity in America that is long overdue," Woods wrote. "In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions are joining together to truthfully acknowledge a time in our history that has shaped and continues to evolve our society today. The celebration of Juneteenth is among the top commemorations that brings sensitivity to the conditions and experiences of others to make significant and lasting improvements in our society."

In local business, a Simmons Bank spokesperson emailed in response to a question about Juneteenth plans that the bank "will observe the holiday in 2022." A Walmart media representative said stores would be open today, but explained associates are given flexible paid time options for holidays.

"We have more than 1.5 million associates who work for Walmart in the U.S. with diverse interests and backgrounds," said Anne Hatfield, senior director of global communications for the Bentonville-based company. "Given this, we offer flexible paid time options that allow associates to recognize/celebrate the holidays that are important to them and to use their time off how they wish to use it, which includes Juneteenth. All part-time and full-time associates start accruing paid time off on day one of working for Walmart."

Biden's signing may give Juneteenth observations in Pine Bluff and other locations a new meaning. Pine Bluff began its celebration Friday night with Glow in the Dark for high school students at Saracen Landing and is continuing today with a Streetscape ribbon cutting and downtown event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by Forward Fest at the Regional Park Lakeview Amphitheater, with nine hourly musical acts starting at 2 p.m.

In Dumas, a Victory Over Violence Peace and Unity March will begin at 12:30 p.m. today. That will be followed by a free Juneteenth Celebration from the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission from 1-5 p.m. today at Dumas High School, 709 Dan Gill Drive.

Selwyn Jones, the uncle of police brutality victim George Floyd, will speak on issues relating to the social justice movement, pending legislation involving police reform and his encouragement of meaningful dialogue about inclusion and equality. Jones says Juneteenth as a federal holiday raises awareness of the need for education on Black history.

"In schools, they don't teach Black history," Jones said, en route to Dumas from Little Rock. "They don't want to talk slavery or any of that. They want to talk about what matters to them. I had to study and get what Juneteenth meant."

Jones organized a successful movement in his hometown of Gettysburg, S.D., to have the Confederate battle flag removed from the city's police cars and police patches, a decision he said has angered many in the town of about 1,200, which is named after the Civil War battle.

Jones says he's not welcome in some stores or nearby towns as a result.

"When we buried him on June 9, I got a meme that says, 'This moron cares more about a piece of cloth than selling dope to kids.' This comes from a guy that lives three doors down from me. I can't go into those stores," Jones said. "I fight every day to change the world with truth, justice and hope to where one day everybody can be human beings rather than just white people, Black people or green people. I want all people to just realize we've been the punching bag to people over the last 400 years. We don't want to be punching bags anymore."

"... Maybe one day we will get the idea that some just morally that things are wrong."

For now, Robinson feels at ease Juneteenth has heightened importance.

"This is another day that's given that is not only recognized as a national holiday, but since, I feel relief because for so long we felt we were not recognized in a way we should have," Robinson said. "That tells me this country is moving a step further in race relations."