Church notes: Nelons perform July 4 at Bethel Baptist Church

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing is practiced. There will be only one Sunday morning worship service on May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

A free summer Vacation Bible School program is planned for 6-8 p.m. June 21. A meal will be offered at 5:30 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online worship through Facebook and YouTube. Distancing and masks are required for in-person worship.

For more updates about church activities, go to the church website at www.fpcbentonville.org.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Moll is pastor. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet. Midweek Bible Study is at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on Google Meet.

Services are available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website later.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is now completely open to all. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The church service starts at 10:30 a.m.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will not have a service June 20.

You are invited to attend the the 11 a.m. in-person service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville for "Imagine a Ministry...", the Rev. Jim Parrish's last sermon before retiring. The service also available via Zoom. Link and Order of Service are on website uufayetteville.org.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. with live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Worship in the sanctuary is, as always, mask optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is infant/toddler nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds during the Sunday School and worship hours.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Transitional pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead the service.

The church is in the process of searching for an installed pastor. The Pastor Nominating Committee is meeting with liaisons from the Presbytery's Committee on Ministry. The liaisons will guide the Nominating Committee and the congregation through the spiritual discernment process involved in the pastoral search.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

