Davis is named USDA specialist

Pine Bluff native Kanika J. Calvin Davis was recently selected as one of the national outreach specialists for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.

In this new position, Davis will assist the USDA FSA National Outreach Office with educating the public of FSA programs and services, identifying and eliminating program participation barriers; and increasing program participation from potential and current small, beginning and under-served customers, according to a news release.

Additionally, she will also be responsible for providing USDA FSA program assistance to land grants across the U.S., as well as stakeholders who work specifically with African-American farmers and ranchers, urban agriculture, specialty crop and organic producers.

Davis is excited to join the FSA and continue her long history of working with the USDA, according to the release.

Before joining the USDA FSA national outreach team, she was a public affairs specialist for the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Services and previously served as a regional outreach coordinator, risk management specialist and national policy and procedure underwriter with the USDA Risk Management Agency.

Davis is a 2002 graduate of Pine Bluff High School. She is a 2007 cum laude graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where she earned degrees in both agricultural business and agricultural education. She is also a 2008 honors graduate with a master's degree in agricultural economics.