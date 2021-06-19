Drug-test result puts off plea hearing

A Pope County woman facing a number of counts in a drug conspiracy indictment related to a white-supremacist gang was scheduled to plead guilty before a federal judge Friday, but her hearing was delayed after she tested positive for methamphetamine use according to a pre-hearing drug screen.

Lesa Standridge, 56, of Dover was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller ordered another hearing to be scheduled when a negative drug test is obtained and ordered Standridge to be taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service to be held until a new hearing is scheduled.

Standridge has been free on bond since being granted pretrial release with conditions Oct. 13, 2017. She was initially arrested on the indictment two days earlier by federal authorities.

Standridge is one of 44 people originally indicted as part of a federal drug trafficking inquiry that began in Pope County in 2016 when authorities began investigating crimes of the New Aryan Empire, a white-supremacist group that started as a prison gang in the 1990s but expanded beyond the walls of prison as members were released and returned home.

Eventually, two superseding indictments expanded the list of defendants to 55, with 17 of the defendants charged with crimes beyond drug trafficking to include racketeering and numerous crimes of violence, including kidnapping, maiming, assault and attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

To date, 16 defendants have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from three years to 35 years. One defendant was sentenced to time served. The longest sentence was for the outside president of the New Aryan Empire, Wesley Gullett, 31, of Russellville, who received 35 years last month, then had 18 months added for a 2019 escape from the Jefferson County jail.

Marcus Millsap, 53, of Danville and Christopher Buber, 35, of Russellville are the final defendants set for trial. Both face counts of racketeering and narcotics conspiracy. Another defendant, Troy Loadholdt, 39, of Russellville, is a fugitive. Loadholdt is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The remaining defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.