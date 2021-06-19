Foundations partner for 9-month initiative

Several entities have partnered to debut a new initiative to help Arkansas faith leaders champion economic justice and anti-poverty efforts in their communities, according to a news release.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, with the Methodist Foundation of Arkansas and the Nashville-based Faith Matters Network, have started the Micah Fellows Program. The 9-month initiative will focus on nurturing moral leadership that focuses on working to combat poverty in the state, the release said. The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation contributed $200,000 to the effort, and the Methodist Foundation of Arkansas gave $50,000 for the effort.

The first class of fellows will begin taking part in media, advocacy and narrative training in September.

Faith leaders can apply to become a fellow at bit.ly/3wtK6lz by July 1.