DEAR HELOISE: It scares me to see a dog riding in a car with the window down and his head sticking out. This seems extremely unsafe.

-- Julie R. in Texas

DEAR READER: You're right; this is dangerous. Several things can happen: The dog can be struck by road debris, something can fly into his eye (sand, dirt), he can hit his head on road signs, he could possibly jump out or be thrown out of the vehicle. His delicate ear flaps can be damaged by the wind.

The safest place for your dog is in the backseat on the floor, or on the backseat secured by a seatbelt. )Yes, a dog seatbelt is a thing.)

P.S. The dog in the bed of a pickup truck is an absolute no-no. There could be laws against this in your state. Check it out.

DEAR HELOISE: Which side of the road should I jog, walk or ride my bike on?

-- Jeffrey W. in California

DEAR READER: Here's the scoop: Walkers need to face oncoming traffic (walk against traffic), and bicyclists need to ride with the flow of traffic. Wear a helmet when riding, and always remain aware of your surroundings. Walkers: No texting while walking.

DEAR HELOISE: I like to volunteer at my animal shelter. Occasionally there will be a dog in there whose spirit is broken. Heaven knows what has happened to this dog, but he has been through some trauma and he is shut down.

I sit quietly with this type of dog, sometimes in his pen. He will eventually warm up to me. Dogs are pack animals; they need to feel like they are part of a group.

-- Helene R. in Louisiana

DEAR READER: Get input from the shelter staff about these dogs; they're likely to know some of the back story on the dog: how he came to be at the shelter, etc. They might know something about his disposition too.

DEAR HELOISE: I buy inexpensive sheet cakes at my big retailer, cut them into rounds, or whatever shape I need, and practice my cake decorating. I can scrape off any pretty roses that were on the cake and reuse or freeze them. It's lots of fun to play and experiment.

-- Barbie S. in South Carolina

DEAR READERS: How did you come about choosing your pet's name? Did you use one of his physical characteristics? His coloring? His temperament?

"Human" names were popular for a while in the dog-naming business (Brian or Shelly, for example). Drop an email and let us know.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com