Happy birthday (June 19): You feel a bit like a rogue planet, wandering the galaxy, unbound by parent stars. The liberation from your usual orbits will be a thrill, and a heady courage drives you toward unknown constellations. In the realm of work, you'll be a performer, which takes guts, then a top-performer, which takes mastery and nets a bag of money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To know someone is to feel something about them. The experience of people in the same room accesses feelings better than any way of communicating that requires electricity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People want to be convinced, though it will take surprisingly little to push them into certainty. Do the same thing again, but this time like you mean it, and you'll get favorable results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You truly believe others would be better off following your advice, but you also realize people are different, and there's no way to definitively declare one correct answer to suit all. For this reason, you'll stay out of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The hopeful future or idyllic past should be but wee bookends on the main feature of a fantastic present. If the bookends are bigger than the books, it's not a good sign.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can afford to say no and be selfish with your time. You normally don't choose that option, but it just may be the one that brings you the most vitality in the long run.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The other person probably shouldn't get so reactive to your every move, but it happens anyway. Allay their fear and they'll feel better in the moment, but you'll have to do that every time. Or, do nothing and, eventually, they'll adapt.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't worry about playing small. Actually, there are no small plays, only small-minded or low-energy approaches. You'll bring your big spirit to everything you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Pose a better question and sweeten the day, especially if you are both the querent and the answerer. Try these: What am I most curious about here? How can I bring more levity or clarity to the scene?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It doesn't take much to get you riled up about a certain relationship. The challenge is to give and receive compassion regardless of whether it's what you feel like doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Maybe someone chose you, so you never got the sensation of pursuit. Relationships are like tag. Changing roles and taking turns is part of it. You may make someone run just so you can feel what it's like to give chase.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'd rather spend time gaining a skill than trying to enjoy yourself in an environment that doesn't seem conducive to it. Loved ones may argue that enjoying yourself is a skill.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you choose to see it this way, life can be your party; you make the invite list and the playlist, you call the games, you decide when the dancing starts and you choose when the cake is served.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM A GRAND TRINE

There is no such a thing as a steppingstone. There are only stones, more or less alike, though some may be arranged at the bottom as an assist to those climbing to the top. The integrity of a thing has little to do with the use of a thing. This message was brought to you by the grand trine in hopes it might help you solve an ethical dilemma.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I think something shady is going on at work, and I can’t figure out whom to trust. Any suggestions?”

A: As with most things in life, trust your gut. Believe the person who doesn’t make your insides feel like they’re in a vice. The proverb goes, “It is an equal failing to trust everybody, and to trust nobody.” This might be well addressed with an area of astrology called Arabic parts. Finding an Arabic parts calculator is easy; just type it into a search engine. Then you can fill in the calculator and find where your part of allegiance is located. The mathematical formula to determine this is the position of your ascendant + Saturn — the sun. Say your ascendant is 24 degrees Scorpio, Saturn is 7 degrees Taurus, and your sun is 25 degrees Cancer. Plug those numbers into the calculator, and you get a part of allegiance in Virgo. Is one of your work colleagues a Virgo or a person with obvious Virgo qualities, such as being a list-maker, gardener or Red Cross volunteer? This person may be your strongest professional ally.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Hitmaker Macklemore is among several Gemini rappers. The bright energy and rapid-fire wit of the twins is expressed eloquently in the poetic pop music style. The artist’s many collaborations capitalize on Gemini’s social leanings to communicate the message with friends. It would be an understatement to say that Macklemore identifies with his sign, having even named an album after it.