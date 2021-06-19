• Troy Littleton, a biology lab professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who helped one of his graduate students balance caring for a newborn with her studies by letting her put a crib in his office, said he was shocked to see his social media post about the arrangement go viral, something he called a "win-win."

• Malikah Bennett, 31, of Charlotte, N.C., accused of forcing her 14-year-old daughter to help bury Bennett's 4-year-old child in the backyard after the girl died from striking her head in a fall while being punished, is charged with first-degree murder, police said.

• Toshihiro Hamada, an environment official in Sapporo, Japan, said an investigation is underway after a brown bear injured four people as it roamed city streets, made its way into a military camp and disrupted flights at an airport before being fatally shot.

• Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was targeted by a 54-year-old man, now facing assault charges, who threw a water bottle at Newsom during a stop at an Oakland barbershop to promote small businesses, authorities said.

• Jacob Palmer, 29, of Virginia is hospitalized, and faces assault and other charges after authorities said he pulled a gun and fled in a patrol car in Chatham County, Ga., before crashing at an intersection where he was shot by a state trooper.

• Stephen Coan, president and CEO of Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium, said chances to name three of its five new beluga whales are being auctioned off to raise $4 million for their care and to offset the cost of transporting them from Canada.

• John Shallerhorn, 35, of New Orleans, accused of killing an off-duty police officer outside a high school basketball game where he was refused entry because he'd shown up without a mask, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.

• Robert Weimer, 74, a Texas doctor who ran a pain management clinic in Long Beach, Miss., and pleaded guilty to illegally distributing the painkiller oxycodone, was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $9,500.

• Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, a Greek helicopter pilot who told police that his British wife died during a home invasion robbery in Athens, was charged with murder after investigators analyzed data from the wife's smartwatch and found that it contradicted Anagnostopoulos' account, prosecutors said.