Inmate discovered dead at Supermax

A 41-year-old inmate was found dead of an apparent suicide Friday at the Varner Supermax Unit.

Staff members at the unit discovered inmate Christopher Dunn hanging in a locked single-man cell Friday, according to a news release.

Correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse, and Dunn was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m.

The Arkansas State Police was immediately notified and responded to the unit. State police will be conducting an investigation into the death and the Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation, according to a news release.

Dunn was serving a life sentence out of Grant County for capital murder.