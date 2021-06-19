American country boy

I am a lucky older man who is imperfect and always will be. I am a country boy and proud of it. All politicians rob me of inner peace, so I don't pay attention to any of them. But don't doubt my patriotism. I am a true American.

That said, I challenge anyone who still believes in QAnon theories to present themselves now so we will know who you are and how to treat you. If you are not ashamed, come forward. Personally I would be too ashamed to admit I don't know any better.

MITCH DEAN

Hackett

Changes in America

"Providence has at all times been my only dependence, for all other resources seemed to have failed us." George Washington.

"Our Constitution is designed only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for any other." John Adams.

"Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side, for God is always right." Abraham Lincoln.

"It is necessary for the welfare of the nation that men's lives be based on the principles of the Bible. No man, educated or uneducated, can afford to be ignorant of the Bible." Theodore Roosevelt.

"Without God, there could be no American form of government, nor an American way of life. Recognition of the supreme being is the first--the most basic--expression of Americanism. Thus the founding fathers saw it, and thus, with God's help, it will continue to be." Dwight D. Eisenhower.

"Within the covers of the Bible are all the answers for all the problems men face." Ronald Reagan.

I believe the greatest change that has occurred in America is its transition from a government/society/culture based on Judeo-Christian teachings to the morally relativistic government/society we have today. There has never been and will never be a perfect man or societal structure anywhere on Earth, but I have never understood, if someone conducts even a modicum of research into the lives and beliefs of our founding fathers (and great American statesmen that have followed), how it can be argued that American was not founded on general Judeo-Christian beliefs. The last 50-60 years, especially, have seen a period of "enlightenment" that has moved our country largely in the opposite direction.

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Get the court on case

The Supreme Court appointed George W. Bush president when he ran against Al Gore. Why can't it go ahead and make Joe Biden president like it did Bush and tell Donald Trump to stick it in his ear?

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Putting lives at risk

Please explain to me, who at best has the comprehensive skills of a fifth-grader, how you can beat back a disease with a vaccination rate hovering in the low 50 percent range.

By the simple act of going to work every day, I have not only put my health at risk, but my very life. What is just compensation for this sacrifice? Personally I would settle for $1 million, but really, is it not worth twice, nay, thrice that?

COREY DALE

Rudy

Feed hungry children

For the one in four kids who may face hunger today in Arkansas, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. This summer, however, may be a different story because new benefits and temporary nutrition waivers are helping to reach even more kids with the food they need. For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to drop meals off at a child's home.

Because of these types of flexibilities, schools and community organizations in Arkansas served nearly 600,000 more meals to kids in need last year.

But these measures are temporary. It's time for Congress to update and modernize summer meals programs by permanently implementing policies that have fed so many kids during the covid crisis--additional summer grocery benefits and allowing meals to come to kids to help overcome transportation barriers--and making them part of future solutions.

As a lifelong Arkansan who has built her career on feeding my community, this matters to me.

I urge Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton to support proven solutions like a nationwide Summer EBT program and non-congregate meal options through the Child Nutrition Reauthorization process or the American Families Plan proposal. I sit at the intersection of food and public policy, so I know how critical this opportunity is.

Hungry kids in Arkansas and across the country can't wait.

CAPI PECK

Little Rock

Our independence

We'll soon mark 245 years of independence for our country. How do you plan to celebrate the day? Tell us if you haven't had a letter printed in the past 30 days, and we'll do our best to get it in for the holiday.

Keep it under 300 words, and send it by email to voices@arkansasonline.com, or through our Voices form at arkansasonline.com/contact/voicesform.