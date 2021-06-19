Locals join virtual Girls State events

Several students from Southeast Arkansas were selected for the 78th session of Arkansas Girls State virtual event May 30-June 1, according to a news release.

Participants included:

Miracle Asia Anderson, Pine Bluff; Jariyah Shanah Bell, Stuttgart; Nessa Delaney Blair, Stuttgart; Elisabeth Faith Cooper, Pine Bluff; Racheal Mary-Claire Grantham, Tichnor; Aneesa Sharae Hill, Gould; Carson Riley Hollimon, DeWitt; Hagan Grace Hord, Stuttgart;

McKinzie Elizabeth LaCotts, DeWitt; Leandria Lenette Lambert, Pine Bluff; Auriel Brionne Logan, Pine Bluff; Madelyn Jae Maynard, Stuttgart; Jacqueline Mondragon, Dumas; Kathryn Abigail Payton, Stuttgart; Mallory Amonette Wright, Gillett;

Julianne Baker, Warren; Hanna Marie Golden, Rison; Alexis Danielle Mayfield, Rison; Maddison Lauren Stover, Rison; Brentlee Marie Wilkins, Rison;

Jerikah X. Hunt, Eudora; Kendra L. Fitzgerald, Dumas; Caroline Carlton Fortenberry, McGehee; Elizabeth I. Noriega, Pickens; Elizabeth Grace Sandlin, Tillar; Pricila Daniela Tinajero, Wilmar; Jodi Anne Barnes, Sheridan;

Charlston De-Ana Colen, Pine Bluff; Alexa Naomi Covarrubias, White Hall; Kayla Denise Daniels, White Hall; Anna Kennedy Herrin, White Hall; Anna Elizabeth Hobson, Redfield;

Brooklyn Elizabeth Miller, White Hall; Sydney Brooke Norman, White Hall; Deja Anshana Thomas, White Hall; Mya Patrice Tolbert, Pine Bluff; Katherine Elizabeth Witcher, White Hall; Paige Elizabeth Wyatt, Pine Bluff; Anna Grayce Capps, Star City; and India Iree James, Grady.