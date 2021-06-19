Lochte fails to qualify for Tokyo

OMAHA, Neb. -- Ryan Lochte's Olympic career is apparently over.

Looking to make it back to the Summer Games for a fifth time, the 36-year-old Lochte didn't come close. He struggled to a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. swimming trials Friday night.

Michael Andrew -- 14 years younger than Lochte -- romped to victory by setting a blistering pace over the first three laps and holding on at the end to win in 1 minute, 55.44 seconds.

Chase Kalisz, who already had won the 400 individual medley at these trials, claimed another Olympic event by touching second in 1:56.97.

Lochte was lagging far behind. He only beat one other swimmer, settling for a time of 1:59.67.

"This ain't the end of the road," Lochte vowed in a poolside interview with NBC. "There's a lot more I want to accomplish in the sport of swimming, whether it's in the pool or outside the pool."

A 12-time Olympic medalist, Lochte was the last swimmer to climb out of the pool. He blew a kiss to the crowd and was greeted by a parade of swimmers who wanted to pay homage to his career.

Kalisz waited at the edge of the pool to dole out a hug. Andrew did the same. Even Michael Phelps, Lochte's longtime rival who retired after the 2016 Rio Games, came down from the stands to embrace Lochte.

"He's a legend in the water," Andrew said. "He's done some incredible things. To share the pool with him is always an honor."

Lochte went over to greet his wife and two young children, a sign of his different life since the Rio Games when he lied about being robbed at gunpoint during a boisterous night on the town.

Proclaiming himself a changed man, Lochte arrived in Omaha saying he not only expected to make the team, he felt he was still capable of winning a medal in Tokyo. He went all in on the 200 IM -- the only event where he had a realistic chance of qualifying -- and made it through to the final.

In other events, Ryan Murphy romped to victory in the 200 backstroke, adding to his triumph in the 100 back, while Abby Weitzel won the 100 freestyle.

Lilly King also booked a second event in Tokyo, though she didn't touch the wall first. She settled for the runner-up spot in the 200 breaststroke, touching the wall nearly three-quarters of a second behind Annie Lazor.

King had previously won the 100 breast.

Murphy set himself up to go for another backstroke-double in Japan, leading the entire race to post a winning time of 1 minute, 54.20 seconds.

The 25-year-old Floridian, who trains in California, swept both races at the Rio Games. The American men haven't lost a backstroke race at the Olympics since 1992 in Barcelona.

Bryce Mefford took the likely second Olympic spot behind Murphy in 1:54.79. No one else was within a second of him.

Lazor had just missed out on a spot in the 100 breast, settling for third in an event that King has dominated.

But the 26-year-old Lazor, a native of Michigan, earned her first trip to the Olympics in the longer breaststroke event.

Lazor's winning time was 2:21.07, a comfortable distance ahead of King at 2:21.75.

Weitzel's winning time in the 100 free was 53.53, with Erika Brown taking the second individual spot for Tokyo in 53.59. Olivia Smoliga (53.63) and Natalie Hinds (53.84) finished third and fourth to earn spots on the 400 free relay.