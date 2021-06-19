100 years ago

June 19, 1921

• Two youthful bandits, both white and about 18 years old, last night robbed a clerk of a Piggly-Wiggly grocery store of a sack of bananas. They believed that the sack contained the day's cash receipts. The police were furnished with a description of the highwaymen, but found no trace of them. The grocery store is located near Seventh and Cross streets. According to the report made to headquarters by Charles Meyers of the American Bakery, Seventh and Pulaski streets, two clerks of the grocery store ran into his shop and told him of the affair. The clerks boarded a street car before the police arrived and it was impossible for the officers to learn the clerks' names.

50 years ago

June 19, 1971

• A severe thunderstorm moved through the Little Rock area about 6:30 p.m. Friday, injuring one person and interrupting electrical service throughout Little Rock and North Little Rock. Some telephone service was interrupted in parts of Little Rock and North Little Rock. The police said Michael Davis, 14, of 2310 Cross Street, was struck by lightning Friday night as he stood on his front porch at the doorway. He was taken by A-1 Ambulance to Baptist Medical Center where he was in satisfactory condition late Friday.

25 years ago

June 19, 1996

• Six more people were rejected Tuesday for jury service in the criminal trial of two longtime Clinton supporters accused of illegally funneling funds to Arkansas political campaigns. The Monday dismissal of the six and 12 others left 54 people in the pool of prospective jurors for the trial of Perryville bankers Herby Branscum Jr. and Robert M. Hill. More pool members are to be questioned today in U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright's court. Questions on Tuesday centered on pretrial publicity.

10 years ago

June 19, 2011

CONWAY -- Mayor Tab Townsell was talking about Conway's potential budget shortfall when he said the city's parks, traffic circles and revitalized downtown are the envy of other city leaders in Arkansas. "We're guest of honor at the ball, but we're wearing a threadbare gown," Townsell said at a City Council meeting before he prepared to leave town for the Arkansas Municipal League's annual convention last week. Indeed, Conway has grown from 20,375 in 1980 to 58,908 in 2010 and is home to three colleges and a Hewlett-Packard Co. center that opened in late 2009.