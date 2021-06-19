Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest man wanted in killing

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:38 a.m.

A man who was wanted in the killing of a teen was arrested Friday by Little Rock police.

Montario McArthur, 29, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Catreal Miller, 17, who died June 3 at a Citgo Gas Station on 5294 Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock, police said.

Miller was found by police that evening suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

The arrest was made by Little Rock detectives working with U.S. marshals.

Print Headline: Police arrest man wanted in killing

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT