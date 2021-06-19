Police arrest man wanted in killing

A man who was wanted in the killing of a teen was arrested Friday by Little Rock police.

Montario McArthur, 29, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Catreal Miller, 17, who died June 3 at a Citgo Gas Station on 5294 Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock, police said.

Miller was found by police that evening suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

The arrest was made by Little Rock detectives working with U.S. marshals.