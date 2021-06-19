Man, 18, charged in shooting of girl

Little Rock police Friday arrested a man suspected of shooting a 10-year-old girl, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Adrian Bazzelle, 18, was arrested on felony battery and felony terroristic act charges and was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail, the post said.

On the afternoon of June 3, officers responded to 16th and Johnson streets, where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards on the day of the shooting.

The girl was not the intended target of the shooting, Edwards has said.

Authorities said they are seeking another suspect in the case.