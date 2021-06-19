San Antonio 14, NW Arkansas 6

MISSIONS 14, NATURALS 6

Designated hitter Clay Dungan went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI on Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell to the San Antonio Missions at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The Missions jumped out to an early lead when Kyle Overstreet grounded into a double play that scored Jose Azocar in the first inning. Alan Cordoba added an RBI single in the first and Eguy Rosario had a two-run triple in the second for a 4-0 lead. Dungan hit his fourth home run of the season -- a solo shot in the third -- that cut the lead to 4-1. But San Antonio continued to pile on in the fourth and fifth innings. A throwing error by Naturals third baseman Dennicher Carraso allowed Dwanya Williams-Sanchez to score in the fourth and CJ Abrams added an RBI double. In the fifth inning, Chandler Seagle had an RBI sacrifice fly, CJ Abams added an RBI single and Azocar scored when Rosario reached on a fielding error by second baseman Brhet Bewley.

Bobby Witt Jr. had RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings to lead the Naturals' comeback effort, while Dungan had an RBI triple in the seventh. Stephen Woods Jr. (1-6) took the loss on the mound after allowing 7 runs -- 6 earned -- on 10 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts in 4 innings.