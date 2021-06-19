FOOTBALL

Loggains to start at $300K

FAYETTEVILLE -- New University of Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains agreed to a two-year contract that begins at $300,000 per year.

Loggains, 40, will receive a pay raise to $400,000 beginning in February.

According to the contract, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Loggains would be owed all of his remaining salary if is fired for convenience prior to the contract's expiration on Feb. 28, 2023.

Loggains would owe a sum equal to 20% of his remaining salary if he accepts another job during that time, but that fee would be waived if the new position is as a college head coach or coordinator, or any position in the NFL.

Loggains is a former offensive coordinator for four NFL teams, most recently the New York Jets the past two seasons. He lettered as a quarterback at Arkansas from 2001-04 and played in 50 games, mostly as a holder.

Loggains was hired last week as part of a staff reshuffle that began when offensive line coach Brad Davis was hired away by LSU. Davis, who grew up near the LSU campus, will be paid $810,000 in his first year with the Tigers, according to The Advocate newspaper, which is $160,000 more than he stood to receive this year at Arkansas.

Cody Kennedy, who was hired as the Razorbacks' tight ends coach earlier this year, was reassigned to replace Davis as offensive line coach. Kennedy was previously the offensive line coach at Tulane and Southern Miss.

Kennedy's contract details have not changed from the two-year, $300,000-per-year agreement he signed when he was hired.

Loggains' $300,000 salary is the same as other first-year Razorback assistants Kennedy, Jermial Ashley and Kenny Guiton. Ashley is coaching the defensive line and Guiton coaches receivers.

First-year linebackers coach Michael Scherer will be paid $175,000. Scherer, who was a quality control coach at Arkansas last season, did not have previous full-time coaching experience.

Like Loggains and Kennedy, Guiton is working on a two-year contract. Ashley and Scherer are working on one-year contracts.

-- Matt Jones

Adams waived by Lions

Former Arkansas State University wide receiver Jonathan Adams was waived by the Detroit Lions, the organization announced Friday.

Adams, the 6-3 pass catcher from Jonesboro, signed with the Lions as a free agent on May 1 after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Adams was one of the nation’s most productive receivers in 2020 when he made 79 receptions for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Adams participated in organized team activities with the Lions this spring.

— Eli Lederman

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

All-Arkansas Preps banquet set for tonight

There will be a sense of normalcy around the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock when the ninth annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps banquet takes place tonight.

The event, which will honor some of the top high school athletes and coaches from around the state in 12 sports from the 2020-21 season, is set to begin at 6 p.m. Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm will be the keynote speaker.

Last year's banquet was held virtually and broadcast on Facebook because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, spring sports such as baseball, soccer, softball and track and field were not included in the 2020 event because those seasons were canceled, but they will be recognized this year.

-- Erick Taylor

TRACK AND FIELD

Sullins advances to hammer final

University of Arkansas hammer record holder Erich Sullins advanced to Sunday's final in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Sullins, the first thrower for Arkansas to compete in the hammer at the trials, had a toss of 234 feet during Friday's qualifying round to finish in eighth place. His first throw measured 222 feet, 11 inches, with the second throw measuring 234 feet. His third attempt resulted in a foul because of an early release.

Also at the Olympic trials, former Arkansas State University All-American Caitland Smith placed 19th in the first round of the women's 100 meters, finishing with a time of 11.23 seconds. Former Razorbacks Taylor Werner and Nikki Hiltz advanced past the opening rounds in their respective events, with Werner advancing to the 5,000-meter final and Hiltz qualifying for the 1,500-meter semifinal.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services