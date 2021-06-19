Steinmetz turns over UA reins

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas System on Friday accepted the resignation of Joe Steinmetz, officially bringing a sudden end to his more than five years on the job as campus leader for the largest university in the state.

Steinmetz, 66, on Thursday announced that he was stepping down effective Friday from the role of chancellor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, doing so within hours of a board of trustees meeting held to discuss an unspecified personnel matter.

His resignation came after images appeared online that, if "legitimate," could cause embarrassment, a state legislator said Friday.

State Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, said someone notified a legislator about a Twitter handle that supposedly was used by Steinmetz.

Ballinger said he saw some images from the Twitter account -- which has been deleted -- and elsewhere online that were purported to be of Steinmetz.

[DOCUMENT: Click here to read Joe Steinmetz's letter of resignation » arkansasonline.com/619resign/]

"It appears that he was involved in some things that are pretty embarrassing for the university if they turn out to be legitimate," Ballinger said.

Steinmetz told The Chronicle of Higher Education in an article published Friday that "anybody can post anything on social media, and the world believes it."

The Chronicle reported that Steinmetz said he didn't want to talk about the images, and Steinmetz did not respond to a text message from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday asking about them.

Mark Rushing, a UA spokesman, said in a statement Friday, "Dr. Steinmetz has stated that it's not him in the posted photos, that they were Photoshopped." Rushing said any further questions should be directed to Steinmetz.

The University of Arkansas trustees board chairman, Dr. Stephen Broughton, said at Thursday's meeting that no action was taken on the personnel matter, which had been discussed in a non-public executive session. No individual was named publicly as the focus of the meeting, and Broughton then said the matter was "still being investigated."

Broughton, a Pine Bluff psychiatrist, did not explain further during the meeting, and another board member, Little Rock attorney Sheffield Nelson, said after the meeting that he thought use of the term "investigated" was "misplaced."

Calls, emails and text messages to Broughton and other board members Friday by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette requesting comment were not returned.

Steinmetz, in his Thursday announcement released after 5 p.m. and addressed to students, and faculty and staff members, described being ready to move on. He had faced criticism in recent weeks over his role in decisions on the campus legacy of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright after consideration of the senator's opposition to civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s.

[DOCUMENT: Click here to read the UA System president's acceptance of Steinmetz's resignation » arkansasonline.com/619accept/]

Lawmakers at a committee hearing and some students on social media criticized -- for different reasons -- Steinmetz's attempt at compromise in that matter. In April, a committee of students, faculty members and others had recommended that the Fulbright statue be removed from campus.

Last month, the chancellor recommended that the Fulbright statue be moved to a new location but still be kept on campus. Several state lawmakers at a committee hearing this month voiced opposition to change and criticized Steinmetz's recommendation as an example of "cancel culture."

Steinmetz said in his Thursday statement that "given the many challenges found trying to manage a university in today's polarized society, I need to do what's best for my family, and I feel ready to make way for others."

Some lawmakers Friday described having limited information in the matter.

"I've not seen any photos, nor did I even know about the rumors or photos until after the chancellor had issued his statement," Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, said in a text message.

Asked if the reports of the photos raised any questions, Leding said: "I guess if I had any questions at all, I'd want to know if they're real." As for the Legislature possibly getting involved, Leding said: "I don't know that there's a role for the Legislature here -- though I've no doubt many of my colleagues will seize the opportunity."

State Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, said he has heard only rumors and has no corroborated information.

He said Steinmetz's resignation"was obviously surprising and very sudden, but I'll reserve judgment until the facts come out."

Steinmetz stepped down effective at 5 p.m. Friday, according to his official resignation letter released by the UA System. In his letter, he wrote that he and his wife, Sandy, will "promptly" begin moving out of the UA-provided chancellor's home known as Fowler House.

"We stand at the ready to help assist with a successful transition in any way we can be helpful," he said in the letter.

Steinmetz earned a base salary of $464,000 and yearly deferred compensation of $250,000, according to Department of Education records.

Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System, wrote in a letter that he was accepting Steinmetz's resignation.

Steinmetz began as UA chancellor on Jan. 1, 2016, arriving from Ohio State University where he served as executive vice president and provost.

Bobbitt, in a separate written statement, said: "I appreciate Dr. Steinmetz's service to the university for the past six years and respect his decision to step down from the role of chancellor. The University of Arkansas is on firm footing and poised for a bright future."

No interim or acting chancellor has been named. Bobbitt said Friday that he'll identify an acting chancellor early next week.

Information for this article was contributed by Lara Farrar of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.