Super Quiz: Americana

Today at 1:39 a.m.

  1. What is the only state name that consists of one syllable?

  2. What is the meaning of "D.C." in Washington D.C.?

  3. What is the full name of the IRS?

  4. Which state is last alphabetically?

  5. Who did James Earl Ray assassinate?

  6. By what three-letter name is a standardized test for college admissions known?

  7. A "monkey suit" is slang for what male attire?

  8. What company used the motto "We Try Harder"?

  9. Which state is the "Badger State"?

ANSWERS:

  1. Maine

  2. District of Columbia

  3. Internal Revenue Service

  4. Wyoming

  5. Martin Luther King Jr.

  6. SAT or ACT

  7. Dress suit (tuxedo)

  8. Avis (Car Rental)

  9. Wisconsin

