Swimming helps beat the heat

DECATUR — With the onset of summer, comes long days of oppressive heat and high humidity.

One way to beat the heat is a refreshing dip in a local swimming pool. Several Decatur youths and families found two ways to beat the heat last week.

The Old City Park swimming pool opened on June 1 and has seen a rise in the number of participants since that time. The Decatur facility offers more than just a swimming pool; it also offers a slide, a diving board, a concession stand, and most importantly, certified lifeguards trained in CPR and other lifesaving techniques. The Decatur pool is a fun and safe place to beat the heat during this summer.

Another place in Decatur that families and friends flock to is Crystal Lake in the northeastern part of the city. This lake, operated by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is not designed for swimming. It is a fishing facility and not recommended for swimming since there are no lifeguards on duty. Besides the lack of lifeguards, there are many hidden dangers in and around the lake itself.

First and foremost is the presence of venomous snakes such as copperheads and water moccasins. While most of these snakes prefer the north side of the lake away from people. some prefer the reeds and tall grass that grows along the banks of the Crystal Lake Park and the overflow spillway. While help is only a short distance away, the viper venom only needs a few short minutes to work.

Picnickers and fishermen are urged to be ever more vigilant for snakes slithering through the grass — even the short grass.

Another danger is the depth of the lake. In 1949, work began to dam up Wolf Creek, which resulted in the formation of Crystal Lake. The lake was left untouched. At the center of the lake, just northeast of runway 31 at the airport are several underwater trees that Game and Fish uses as fish habitats. These underwater obstacles pose a threat to boating if not careful.

About 25 feet out from the boat ramp is the deepest part of the lake, 40 feet. Across from the park is another popular area for adults who enjoy a little cliff diving. While this area is within the 40-foot depth, this activity is not recommended.

Crystal Lake is a great place to fish, take in nature and have a nice afternoon picnic in the park. Is also a photographers’ paradise. For good safe fun, a visit to a public pool like Old City Park pool, or the facilities at Gravette and Siloam Springs is highly recommended. These facilities have trained personnel that can render medical assistants that could save lives.

For more information on hours of operation or cost contact Old City Park Pool at (479) 752-3912.

Mike Eckels may be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .