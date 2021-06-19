Tools & Toys: WaterBridge Exposed Shower Systems and Canary Clean

WaterBridge Exposed Shower Systems

What's to love: A rustic looking indoor/outdoor shower that can be installed near the pool or in the garden and would make a great outdoor shower for rinsing off chlorine, cleaning up after a day of yard work or cleaning up dirty kids before they come in the house.

What does it do: The shower system is available in several different styles including versions with hand or foot washing accessories as well as several sizes of rain shower heads. The system has the piping exposed and is available in several finishes including Rustic Copper, Rustic Nickel, Satin Nickel, Oil-Rubbed Bronze or Matte Black or even special order finishes by request. Visit sonomaforge.com for more information.

Canary Clean

What's to love: A bar of natural ingredients that can be used to clean your home.

What does it do: The bar is made to replace bottles of chemical cleaners. It is made with saponified organic coconut oil, orange essential oil and kaolin clay. To use, lather a wet rag or sponge with the cleaner to remove grease and grime throughout the home. Or, if a spray is preferred, place small pieces of the bar in warm water to dissolve and fill a spray bottle for cleaning. A bar of Canary Clean sells for $6. Visit seawitchbotanicals.com for more information.