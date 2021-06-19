Sections
Traffic to switch at U.S. 63 roundabout

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:35 a.m.

Traffic will switch to a new roundabout configuration on a rural roundabout outside Jonesboro starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Work on transforming the traditional four-way intersection at Harrisburg Road, also called U.S. 63, and East Lawson Road, also called Arkansas 158, began in March.

The intersection featured a two-way stop, but crews installed a four-way stop while work on the roundabout was under way.

The change in traffic pattern will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, weather permitting, the department said. Crews will continue to work another month to complete the roundabout.

