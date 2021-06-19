Undaunted Sixers send series home

ATLANTA -- The Philadelphia 76ers remained confident after blowing big leads in back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks and continued to avoid self-doubt after falling behind by 12 early in Game 6.

Finally, the 76ers showed their belief in their talent, and their No. 1 seed, were justified.

Seth Curry hit six three-pointers and scored 24 points as the 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Hawks 104-99 on Friday night.

The 76ers overcame Trae Young's 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

"You saw the fight and grit of a whole group," said Tobias Harris, who also had 24 points.

Harris made four free throws in the final 13 seconds to protect the lead. Joel Embiid added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

"Tonight I think we showed that mental toughness and came out on top," Ben Simmons said.

Curry made six of nine threes as he served as Philadelphia's answer for Young's long-distance shooting.

"It's fun. It's a lot of fun," Curry said. "That's a great team over there. You've just got to weather the storm and come back at them at the other end."

Young's long three, just before the shot clock expired, cut Philadelphia's lead to 94-93. Embiid answered with a basket. Free throws by Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who scored 16 points off the bench, pushed the advantage to 98-93.

Danilo Gallinari's jam with 20 seconds remaining cut the lead to three points but the 76ers made six of six free throws to close the game.

The Hawks rallied from deficits of 18 and 26 points to win back-to-back games and were in position to clinch the series at home.

"That stung for us as a whole team," Harris said of blowing big leads in the two losses. "We said there's really going to be a lot of criticism but we really have to stay focused because the series isn't over. As a group, we basically just locked into that."

The Hawks finally started strong, leading by 12 points in the first period and never trailing in the first half. Atlanta led 51-47 at halftime.

The 76ers opened the second half with a flurry of four three-pointers, including three by Curry, during a 14-0 run to open the second half that gave Philadelphia a 61-51 lead. The 76ers led by 11 at 68-57 after a jumper by Embiid.

"I don't think we were tight," said Hawks Coach Nate McMillan, who said the team struggled when it "just started to take quick shots. We didn't make them work on defense."

Atlanta cut the lead to 80-76 entering the final period.

After outscoring Philadelphia 40-19 in the fourth quarter of their 109-106 comeback win in Game 5, the Hawks took the momentum into the opening period of Game 6.

The Hawks already have won two of three games in Philadelphia in the series. Young said those games won't matter on Sunday night.

"To be honest, I don't think any of that matters," he said. "It's one game. They came in and took care of business to force a Game 7. ... All the other games don't mean anything. Both teams are in win or go home situations."

CLIPPERS 131, JAZZ 119

LOS ANGELES -- Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points and Los Angeles advanced to a conference final for the first time in the franchise's 51-year history by beating Utah.

Paul George had 28 points and Reggie Jackson added 27 to help the No. 4 seed advance to face second-seeded Phoenix in the Western Conference finals. Game 1 is Sunday in Phoenix.

Los Angeles won the final two games against the Jazz with All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined by a sprained right knee.

The Clippers trailed by 25 points early in the third quarter before rallying. It is the third time in franchise history the Clippers have trailed by at least 22 points in a postseason game and come back to win.

Mann helped fuel the rally with 20 points in the third quarter. Utah had a 94-91 lead going into the final 12 minutes, but Jackson gave the Clippers their first lead since early in the second quarter when his layup made it a 96-95 advantage with 10:36 remaining.

Mann also was just the third player in franchise history to make at least seven 3s in a postseason game.

The Clippers had a 107-106 lead with eight minutes remaining before they seized control with nine consecutive points, including five by Mann. The closest the Jazz would get after that was six.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 39 points. It is the second time in franchise history the Jazz have blown a 25-point lead in a postseason game.

At a glance

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99

Series tied 3-3.

LA Clippers 131, Utah 119

Los Angeles wins series 4-2.

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Series tied 3-3.

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) lies on the court after an injury during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Bogdanovic stayed in the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CORRECTS TO 76ERS' TOBIAS HARRIS NOT GARY CLARK - Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) scuffle briefly during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry signals that there will be a Game 7 after Philadelphia’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series. (AP/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) battles Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, right, as he goes up for a basket during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, right, argues with an official during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) defends during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid falls to the floor after fouling an Atlanta Hawks player during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, June 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)