Workers finish loop on walking trail at Veterans Park

DECATUR — After six years and countless hours of grant writing, planning and execution, the Veterans Park Walking Trail is now a reality as the last bit of concrete was poured June 9 to complete the .71-mile loop.

The southeast section of the trail that tied into the old track near the Veterans Memorial was the final piece of the puzzle to be completed. It took construction crews most of the day to pour new concrete on the remaining forms along the trail. By late afternoon, the last bit of concrete was poured, smoothed out and set to dry.

The only work left to do on the new trail is the approval and execution of change order number two which involves the removal of the solid asphalt surface from the track and replacing it with concrete.

Some Decatur residents did not wait for the completion of the loop. Late Wednesday morning several people were walking along the western end of the trail near the ball fields. A mother and her young son were riding bicycles along that same route.

Decatur is expecting to have the entire project open and ready for area residents to enjoy by Decatur Barbecue time on Aug. 7.

The loop is only .71 miles long. One lap around the track equals .24 miles long. To complete a mile, users need to complete one circuit around the loop and one and a quarter laps around the track.

Mike Eckels may be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .