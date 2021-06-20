10 set for induction to jazz hall of fame

The Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation will celebrate the 2020 induction of 10 musicians and broadcasters into the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame at an invitation-only "Picnic with Jazz Celebration," Monday at Pinnacle Mountain State Park, 11901 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock.

The inductees: John Cain, Shirley Chauvin, Thomas East, Nathan Hood, Gary Meggs, David Miller, Clyde Pound and Ed Smith, and, posthumously, James Jeter and Hayes Pillars.

Performing at the picnic will be Brandon Dorris on saxophone, Julia Buckingham on keyboards and hall-of-famers Brian Brown on drums and Joe Vick on bass.

The event is not open to the public. For more information about the Jazz Hall of Fame, call (501) 225-2891 or email arjazzman@sbcglobal.net.