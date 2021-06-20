11 people hurt in bus, vehicle crash

CORNING -- A church bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on a northeastern Arkansas highway that sent at least 11 people to hospitals, authorities said.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said he believes there were 11 people on the Tennessee church bus and all were transported to hospitals.

Two of the injured were airlifted to hospitals in Memphis, while the others were taken to hospitals with either minor injuries or to be evaluated, authorities said. Miller did not have information about the number of people in the vehicle that struck the bus.

He said the crash happened about 1 p.m. on U.S. 67, north of Corning.

"Apparently [the bus] was struck by another vehicle that caused the bus to veer off the road," Miller said.

Corning is near Arkansas' border with Missouri and about 170 miles northeast of Little Rock.