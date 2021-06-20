40 years and counting!

My sister and brother-in-law celebrated 40 years of marriage this weekend

at their home in Arlington, and luckily, I got to be there. Their daughters threw a party to honor this milestone,

and I got to help. Family friends arrived on Friday and we put together balloon arches,

arranged furniture and put together some of the food. On Saturday, we organized the rest of the food and drink, did flower arrangements and got everything ready to go.



By 4 p.m. when the party started, we were ready. I had ordered flowers for one arrangement from a local vendor, The Urban Country Florist in Arlington.

We discussed flower options over the phone. Since the 40th anniversary is the Ruby anniversary, I was opting for reds, but with a little white thrown in. He found some of the darkest ruby red peonies I have ever seen, along with dark red (almost brown) sunflowers, roses, scabiosa, and alstroemeria lilies, along with some hydrangea and stargazer lilies--it was stunning. The girls and I made some lesser arrangements of roses, lilies, and hydrangeas which graced other areas of the house. The house was overflowing with friends and family,

and I got to meet my new great nephew for the first time.

I do wish we lived closer, but so fun to connect with him--there is nothing like a baby! My nieces honored their parents in a wonderful way. There were a few of us that had been in the wedding party from 40 years ago as well--I don't think we had aged at all.

A fun time was had by all. When it ended, we got it all cleaned up, packed up in record time. Many hands make light work! I am so glad we all had our vaccines and could celebrate together in person. Congratulations Linda and Chip!