All About The AMP: Touring music back with a bang this summer

We've finally made it. It's been two years -- and one whole canceled season -- since the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers hosted a major tour with a nationally touring artist.

Last summer, the venue was able to open for a few movie nights at limited capacity, and the Happy Hours at the AMP series gave guests a chance to see local live music on the new Choctaw Plaza at the top of the lawn. When the outdoor amphitheater reopens for a full season June 25, it will be the first time patrons will be able to experience all the new amenities and spaces (at capacity) that came with its $17.2 million expansion.

"I'm very excited to have some of the artists back with us that have been with us prior because I think they're going to be really happily surprised with the artist amenities that we've added backstage," adds AMP Vice President Brian Crowne.

"That loss of live arts, of live music, that experience, it became very apparent to me how important it is to a lot of people's mental health," he goes on. "And I think having that taken away is creating a demand and an appetite for it even more because there's nothing like going to a live music event and checking out of reality for a couple of hours, just experiencing it in the moment. And it can be very healing when you're talking about day-to-day stresses of life, not even a pandemic. So I think that [loss] that adds to [people not taking] it for granted. It's like, 'You know, I may not get a chance to see that band again. They may not come back through here. So we're going to take that chance, and we're going to go now.'"

Twenty-six shows have been announced for the 2021 season, with a couple more expected soon. Three shows originally part of the 2020 season have already been slated to visit next here. Check out the artists bringing full-scale national tours back to Rogers this year:

JUNE 25

An Evening With Chicago

7:30 p.m. Tickets $30-$315*

One of the longest running and most successful rock 'n' roll groups of all time returns to the Walmart AMP to open the season June 25. Chicago is one of the best-selling groups of all time, has landed on Billboard's lists for top 100 greatest artists of all time ranked by both single chart success and album chart success, and the group received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in October.

"It's one of those bands that when you see 'em, you forget how many hits they had till they start playing the show," Crowne shares. "They've all, even as they've gotten older, still maintained their chops, and they're really still incredible musicians. It's a great show -- excited to have them back."

JULY 4

Fireworks Spectacular

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

7:30 p.m. Tickets $3-$35*

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and the city of Rogers invite the public to celebrate America and honor our nation's veterans at the annual Fireworks Spectacular, featuring a patriotic concert and one of the largest fireworks displays in Northwest Arkansas.

$5 tickets for first responders with code THANKU at purchase.

JULY 27

"The Artemis Tour"

Lindsey Stirling

With Kiesza

7 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$179.50*

Lindsey Stirling is a violinist, songwriter and dancer known worldwide for her choreographed violin performances. After taking "The Artemis Tour" around the world, Stirling brings the "theatrical" experience home to the United States this summer.

JULY 28

Phish

7 p.m. Sold Out.

The iconic jam band makes their Arkansas debut with their AMP performance, where they will launch their 2021 tour on July 28

AUG. 7

"What A Song Can Do Tour"

Lady A

With Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts

7 p.m. Tickets $40-$125*

Joining the contemporary country trio Lady A on its return to the AMP are country/pop newcomers Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

AUG. 10

"Shake Your Money Maker Tour"

The Black Crowes

7:30 p.m. Tickets $40-$237*

The Black Crowes last played the AMP in 2008 when the venue still called the parking lot of the Northwest Arkansas Mall home. After another hiatus and band breakup, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson are back together under the Crowes name and are touring in support of the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker."

AUG. 13

The Avett Brothers

With Robert Earl Keen

7 p.m. Tickets $45-$89.50*

"The Avetts have a very loyal fan base and it's been several years since we've had them," Crowne says of the foursome's 2014 visit. "And Robert Earl Keen generally comes through the market once every year or two. I think he adds a really neat layer or flavor to that show because he's such an icon in the world of Texas Red Dirt music and Americana music. Great songwriter. I was excited when we were able to add him to the bill."

AUG. 14

Alanis Morissette

With Garbage and Liz Phair

7 p.m. Tickets $110.50-$345*

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning '90s grunge icon Alanis Morissette will make her AMP debut with her 2021 tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, "Jagged Little Pill."

AUG. 19

Chris Tomlin

With Kari Jobe, Bethel Music and Cody Carnes

7 p.m. Tickets $27-$89*

Contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin is joined for the first time on one stage by fellow worship leaders Kari Jobe and praise collective Bethel Music.

AUG. 27

"Proud To Be Right Here Tour"

Luke Bryan

With Dylan Scott and Runaway June

7:30 p.m. Tickets $50-$135*

Country music superstar and current judge on ABC's singing competition show "American Idol," Luke Bryan makes his fourth return to the AMP with his "Proud To Be Right Here Tour."

AUG. 28

"The Fun Tour"

Jim Gaffigan

8 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$295*

Popular stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan last stopped at the AMP in 2018 and returns with his family-friendly, often "clean" comedy in August.

AUG. 29

"Tripp at Knight Tour"

Trippie Redd

With Iann Dior and SoFaygo

7 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$69.50*

Rapper Trippie Redd was catapulted into the spotlight with the success of his 2017 debut mixtape "A Love Letter to You." Following, 2018's debut studio album "Life's a Trip" furthered that popularity, and Redd's third studio album, "Pegasus," dropped in 2020 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

SEPT. 3

JMBLYA

with Future, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and more

3:30 p.m. Tickets $59.50-$249.50

Texas' premier hip-hop festival expands coast-to-coast in 2021 with Grammy Award-winning emcee Future headlining.

SEPT. 9

"Back in the Saddle 2021 Tour"

Jason Aldean

With Hardy and Lainey Wilson

7:30 p.m. Tickets $40.50-$110.25*

SEPT. 17

"We're Not For Everyone Tour"

Brothers Osborne

With Travis Denning and Tenille Townes

7:30 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$89.50*

"Musically, I think they're a super talented band -- they write great songs, they pick great songs," Crowne enthuses of country duo Brothers Osborne. "And, obviously, on the personal level, having one of the brothers coming out as the first openly gay country music artist at his level is big for him, big for his family, big for the genre and our industry. It's been really exciting to see the amount of support that's been given and the lack of negativity toward it, which I think is an encouraging move in this day and age. And I think it's cool that it's not overshadowing their music by any means, either. Their artistry stands on its own."

SEPT. 18

"Butter Miracle Tour"

Counting Crows

With Sean Barna and Matt Sucich

7 p.m. Tickets $35-$129.50*

Alternative rock band Counting Crows tours this fall in support of the band's first new release in nearly seven years, "Butter Miracle, Suite One."

SEPT. 22

"The Metal Tour of the Year"

Megadeth and Lamb of God

With Trivium and In Flames

6 p.m. Tickets $30-$175*

Heavy metal icons Megadeth and Lamb of God join together to co-headline "The Metal Tour of the Year."

SEPT. 24 --

"The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour"

3 Doors Down

With Seether

8 p.m. Tickets $29-$89.50*

Multi-Platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down celebrates the 20th anniversary of the quintet's debut album, "The Better Life," with a synonymous tour where they'll perform the album front-to-back for the first time.

SEPT. 26

Shinedown

With The Struts and Zero 9:36

7 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$89.50*

OCT. 2

"Tickets to My Downfall Tour"

Machine Gun Kelly

With JXDN and Carolesdaughter

7 p.m. Sold Out

"It surprised everybody," Crowne reveals of alternative hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly's near immediate sellout for his AMP debut. "We knew that it was going to be a big show, but we felt like it would be one that would come out slow and build up momentum. And the whole tour blew out, basically the first couple of days. He'll be in arenas and stadiums next time you see him."

OCT. 3

"The Center Point Road Tour"

Thomas Rhett

With Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett

7:30 p.m. $60.50-$119.50*

The ACM Entertainer of the Year returns to the AMP with fellow country artists Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett.

OCT. 13

Dave Matthews Band

7:30 p.m. Tickets $49.50-359*

OCT. 19

"Into The Mystery Tour"

NEEDTOBREATHE

With Switchfoot and The New Respects

7 p.m. Tickets $26-$60.95

OCT. 21

"Remember This Tour"

Jonas Brothers

With Kelsea Ballerini

7 p.m. Tickets $55-$350*

"That was one that when it came across my radar, I thought, 'Yeah, I'm not holding my breath on that one,'" Crowne admits with a chuckle of pop/rock trio the Jonas Brothers. "I think we're fortunate that they wanted to go outside this year, they wanted to work, they didn't want to wait until 2022. They want to get out and do what they love to do and be in front of their fans."

OCT. 22

"Beers on Me Tour"

Dierks Bentley

With Riley Green

7:30 p.m. Tickets $41-$95.75*

OCT. 26

"Knotfest Roadshow 2021"

Slipknot

With Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange

5:30 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$89.50*

"Slipknot are probably one of the biggest metal bands on the planet behind Metallica. You'll see multiple generations coming to see that show," Crowne shares. "It's one of those that when you bring bands in that have been around for a while, getting to see father/son, mother/daughter, maybe three generations even coming to see an artist, and that's fun."

--

"It may sound a little cheesy," Crowne says in closing, "but I always like to thank people for loving live music because it's enabled me to have a long career in it. And we're appreciative of our patrons and looking forward to having them back in our buildings. It's exciting!"

*plus fees

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Dave Matthews Band performs Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

Jason Aldean performing at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 28, 2015

Slipknot (Courtesy Photo/Alexandria Crahan Conway)

Thomas Rhett

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF There are 26 shows scheduled so far for the 2021 return season at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Several acts are making their Rogers debut, and a couple are even coming to Arkansas for the very first time. Organizers anticipate one or two more announcements in the coming days before the season is truly set. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF On the Cover: Music lovers prepare to return to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers as the season opens June 25. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)