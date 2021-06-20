Anniversaries

Pamela and William Brookshire of North Little Rock will celebrate their 50th anniversary today. The couple were married June 20, 1971. She is the former Pamela Martindill. He is a retired insurance executive.

Sandra and Warren Bankson of Little Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 25, 1971. She is the former Sandra Lemons and is a lactation consultant. He is a network administrator.

Janice and Rick Tedford of Benton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 25, 1971. She is the former Janice Rasburry and is retired from a clerical position with Family Practice Associates. He is a retired electrician.