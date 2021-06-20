North Little Rock notebook

Arena revving up with Disney on Ice

Performances at Simmons Bank Arena are back on after a year of cancellations during the covid-19 pandemic, and Disney on Ice will be one of the first acts to return.

The Disney-themed "Mickey's Search Party" will begin Wednesday and last until Sunday. The Disney on Ice spectacle is to include world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, stunts and many family favorite characters.

Pod seating will be used to maintain social distancing in the audience. Pods are available for groups of one to eight people. Pods will be physically separate from one another. Sitting outside of a pod will not be permitted.

Ticket prices range from $27 to $67 and can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Board weighs rule on masks for fall

The North Little Rock School District is considering whether to make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year.

The district will follow Arkansas Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on quarantine after possible exposure, officials said during the School Board meeting Thursday.

The final decision is to be based on guidance from the CDC, the state Department of Health and the school district's Nursing Department.

The school district said information about the decision will be publicized before the school year starts.

Local artist gets Statuary Hall job

Local artist and award-winning sculptor Kevin Kresse learned last week that he was chosen to design and create a Johnny Cash statue for the National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Kresse's art can be seen throughout North Little Rock's downtown district. He designed and created the "Mother Earth" sculpture and the fountain at Fifth and Main streets. He also created the "Illuminato" statue near the fountain in the Argenta Arts District.

Kresse also painted a mural at Seventh and Main streets that depicts cyclists at the Big Dam Bridge and a "Dogtown Proud" mural at 400 Main St.

The artist has a studio in the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas at 6800 Camp Robinson Road where his St. Fiacre statue sits.

More information about Kresse and his work is available at kevinkresse.com.