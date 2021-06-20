Arkansas 7 lane closings planned

Work to preserve the Whig Creek Bridge on Arkansas 7 in Russellville will require overnight lane closings starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close one lane of Arkansas 7 between Okie Doke Road and the Arkansas River bridge from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday and continuing daily during those same hours, weather permitting, until the work is complete.

One northbound lane and one southbound lane will be alternately closed as the work progresses, the department said. Signs and traffic barrels will control traffic.