Arkansas Achievers

• Adedayo Arigbede of West Memphis has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church Foundation has announced that Tania Kelley and Alex Shannon have been awarded the Stanley and Arminta Berry Music and Arts Scholarship Endowment awards. Kelley, a graduating senior at Little Rock Central High School, will study vocal performance at the University of Central Arkansas. Shannon completed his undergraduate work with degrees in math and music at Centenary College, his master's in music theory at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and will begin his doctoral program in music theory at Indiana University this fall. The foundation also announced that Sydney Bain was awarded the Jimmy Faulkner Basketball Scholarship and will study biomedical engineering at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

