Bella Vista police investigating Fire Department

BELLA VISTA — The Police Department is investigating a report of a small quantity of a controlled substance missing from the Fire Department.

Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city, said the substance was reported missing by Fire Department personnel in March and an investigation is ongoing and expected to reveal whether this is an administrative or criminal issue. “The investigation will be completed in a time frame that ensures a thorough and complete resolution,” Lapp said.

While no staff members are currently on leave or suspended, she said, the city does have two sections of code — employee conduct that can result in disciplinary action and a drug free workplace policy — that could be used if necessary.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is aware of this investigation but isn’t leading it, she said. “It is protocol to alert the DEA of incidents involving controlled substances,” she said.