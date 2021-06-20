Best-sellers

Fiction

WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS by Stacey Abrams. When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk Avery Keene must unravel the clues of a controversial case.

THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE OTHER BLACK GIRL by Zakiya Dalila Harris. Tension unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

LEGACY by Nora Roberts. Threats put in rhymes and sent from shifting locations escalate as the daughter of a successful fitness celebrity's own yoga business grows.

SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer; over the course of 24 hours, their lives will change forever.

GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

Nonfiction

HOW THE WORD IS PASSED by Clint Smith. A staff writer at The Atlantic explores the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history.

KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

AFTER THE FALL by Ben Rhodes. A former White House aide and close confidant to President Barack Obama traveled the globe to discover just how much America's fingerprints are on the world we shaped.

THE PREMONITION by Michael Lewis. Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of covid-19.

THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED by John Green. A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER by Ashley C. Ford. A memoir about growing up a poor Black girl in Indiana with a family fragmented by incarceration.