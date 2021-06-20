Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

June 10

Christopher and Kayla Flores, Lonoke, son.

Alexis Barbee and Ricky Noid, North Little Rock, son.

Kemisha Parker and DeMondre Burton, White Hall, son.

June 11

Ramisha Cox and Shyteef Hagler, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 12

Drew and Claranne Laning, Little Rock, daughter.

June 13

Shandaira Jackson and Cameron Doles, Little Rock, son.

Haley Gray and Benjamin Phillips, Jacksonville, son.

June 14

Latasha Moore and Corey Coleman, Ward, son.

Chloe Walter and Titan Crump, Little Rock, daughter.

Precious Thompson and Terrence Partee Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

June 15

John and Elizabeth Otter, North Little Rock, daughter.

John Jr. and Kati Mallory, Little Rock, son.

June 16

Breanna Davis and Shawn Bresley, Little Rock, son.

Andre and Madison Miller, Little Rock, daughter.