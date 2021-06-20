Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
June 10
Christopher and Kayla Flores, Lonoke, son.
Alexis Barbee and Ricky Noid, North Little Rock, son.
Kemisha Parker and DeMondre Burton, White Hall, son.
June 11
Ramisha Cox and Shyteef Hagler, North Little Rock, daughter.
June 12
Drew and Claranne Laning, Little Rock, daughter.
June 13
Shandaira Jackson and Cameron Doles, Little Rock, son.
Haley Gray and Benjamin Phillips, Jacksonville, son.
June 14
Latasha Moore and Corey Coleman, Ward, son.
Chloe Walter and Titan Crump, Little Rock, daughter.
Precious Thompson and Terrence Partee Jr., Little Rock, daughter.
June 15
John and Elizabeth Otter, North Little Rock, daughter.
John Jr. and Kati Mallory, Little Rock, son.
June 16
Breanna Davis and Shawn Bresley, Little Rock, son.
Andre and Madison Miller, Little Rock, daughter.