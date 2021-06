Both 76ers, Hawks upbeat for Game 7

PHILADELPHIA -- Doc Rivers met Joel Embiid on the court, slapped the big man's hand and gave him a big I-told-you-so in the waning moments of a Game 6 victory.

Rivers believed in his 76ers. Embiid, Seth Curry and even Tobias Harris came through down the stretch to reward Rivers' faith in them and win in Atlanta.

"These guys are young, man," Rivers said. "They need to believe that. I didn't know if they did or didn't. I thought they did. You can tell in the way we played. But we have another game."

This Eastern Conference semifinal comes down to Game 7 today in Philadelphia and there's scant proof the home-court edge will matter much for the top-seeded Sixers.

Game 1, Atlanta leads by 26 points, wins. Game 5, Hawks trail by 26, win.

Both games in Philly.

Here comes Trae Young and the Hawks back to Philadelphia, with recent road success on their side -- but the weight of Atlanta's career 0-9 mark in Game 7s on the road against them.

"You have to look at that, the fact we have won there twice in this series," Hawks Coach Nate McMillan said Saturday. "You should feel confident you can win in that building. We've done well, I would say, in the playoffs on the road. I think we feel we play with confidence on the road. It's a one-game series and the pressure is on both teams."

The pressure, really, is just on the Sixers. Just 14-20 when the Hawks fired Lloyd Pierce on March 1, they made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and beat the New York Knicks in five games.

The Sixers have waited for this moment since they began their rebuild in 2013 and pinned their championship hopes on Embiid and fellow All-Star Ben Simmons. They were in almost the same spot two years ago when they lost Game 7 to Toronto in the East semis and Embiid left the court in tears.

Kawhi Leonard sank the first Game 7-ending buzzer-beater in NBA history for the Raptors -- and Embiid vowed the 76ers would return.

Two years later, it's another Game 7.

Only this time, at home.

"Even back then, I believed if we had home court, it would have been easier to win," Embiid said. "That's why we worked so hard in the regular season, to get that homecourt advantage."

Yet, it mattered so little, and the Game 5 collapse is near the top of the biggest ones in Philly sports history. Harris was posted on missing persons flyers around the city following the defeat. Simmons, once a franchise centerpiece, could play his last game as a Sixer with a loss following such a small postseason.

Rivers has been forced to bench Simmons down the stretch in critical minutes because the guard can't shoot three-pointers (5-for-34 career) and is a liability at the foul line (24-for-71, 2021 postseason). He took only six shots in Game 6.

At a glance

ATLANTA HAWKS

AT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

WHAT NBA Eastern Conference semifinal

Game 7

WHEN 7 p.m. Central today

WHERE Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV TNT

