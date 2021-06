Routine inspections on five Interstate 30 bridges in Clark County will require lane closings Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the westbound outside lane and shoulder on an 8-mile section of I-30 near Gurdon from 8 a.m. until noon, weather permitting.

The bridges being inspected include Mill Creek, North Boat Ditch, Terre Noir Creek, South Fork Terre Noir Creek and Sticky Road Overpass, the department said. Traffic barrels and signs will control traffic.