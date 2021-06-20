Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
RESIDENTIAL
Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 112 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $325,000.
DKS Custom Homes, LLC, 12 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock, $280,000.
Jose Ventura, 14600 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.
Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 3 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $200,000.
Dr. Sidney Miller, 5116 Nancy Road, Little Rock, $180,000.
Oak and Stone Construction & Design, LLC, 2124 Labette Manor Drive B-L U-L11, Little Rock, $120,000.
Best Builders Inc., 11464 David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, $113,000.
Construction Arts, Inc., 3608 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, $75,000.