Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

RESIDENTIAL

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 112 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $325,000.

DKS Custom Homes, LLC, 12 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock, $280,000.

Jose Ventura, 14600 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 3 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $200,000.

Dr. Sidney Miller, 5116 Nancy Road, Little Rock, $180,000.

Oak and Stone Construction & Design, LLC, 2124 Labette Manor Drive B-L U-L11, Little Rock, $120,000.

Best Builders Inc., 11464 David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, $113,000.

Construction Arts, Inc., 3608 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, $75,000.