Calendar 6-20-21

Sunday, June 20

Kings Highway observes Father's Day

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its annual Fathers Day Program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 20. The Tribute to Fathers will be delivered by Austin Anderson of Kings Highway.

Monday, June 21

County office closed for Juneteenth

The Jefferson County Courthouse is closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, according to a spokesman at the county judge's office. The June 19 federal holiday was approved June 17.

House of Bread to give away food inside church

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will now give out food at the church instead of the drive-thru session, according to a news release. The pantry will be open Monday, June 21, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Only one box per household will be given and everyone must bring proof of address. Everyone will have to stand in line (six feet apart) on the side of the building and the ministry will let in seven people at a time. Masks are required to enter the pantry. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, (870) 872-2196.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for noon Monday, June 21, at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, A&P financials, CACC (Civic Auditorium Complex Commission) financials and online payment fees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Area Agency slates caregivers Zoom meeting

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group virtual meeting on Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21. The topic will be How to M.O.V.E. toward Emotional Wellness. The speaker will be Nicole Bates, an advanced practice nurse with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Centers on Aging & Caregiving, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend. The meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09. Participants should use meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and passcode: 6300. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Wednesday, June 23

A&P Commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, June 24

Virtual claims clinics for veterans set June 24

The Little Rock VA Regional Office's next Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. June 24. To schedule a timeslot, veterans are asked to call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. today through June 23, according to a news release. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties. For more information about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000. Details: VA Regional Offices, (501) 370-3829.

Beginning Thursday, June 24

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes open

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view from June 24 through Aug. 14, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Through Thursday, June 25

Chamber seeks business awards nominations

June 25 is the deadline for Chamber members to nominate someone for the Business Person of the Year and Non-Profit Business of the Year, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Winners will be announced at the 2021 Business Expo Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. To submit a candidate and organization for nomination, participants should complete the forms and return them to the Chamber by fax, email or mail by June 25. Criteria is listed on the forms. The expo will be held Aug. 19 from 9-10 a.m. (VIP hour) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Business Expo Breakfast tickets are $20 per person or $250 for a table for eight people. Details: Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, June 26

Pleasant View Singles Ministry sets fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries Church Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser June 26 from 7-11 a.m. on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

Prayer Garden plans young ladies conference

Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St., will conduct a young ladies conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26. The session is for 12-18 year olds. The topic is Failures and Successes. Lunch will be provided. The event will be a conference of awareness and self love. Participants will be inspired, motivated and encouraged to live their best lives. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. The person with the most creative mask will receive a prize. Registration is free, however participants are asked to RSVP by June 15 to (870) 717-9042, or (870) 329-1113.

Through Saturday, June 26

Small Works on Paper open at ASC

The Arkansas Arts Council's touring 34th annual Small Works on Paper exhibition opens Thursday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St, the Arts & Science Center's new community art and event space. Area artists Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff are among the 26 artists exhibiting in Small Works on Paper. The ARTSpace on Main is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The exhibition runs through June 26.

Sunday, June 27

First Missionary honors pastor, wife

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Charles S. Boyd Sr. and Elfreda Boyd, on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27. The Zoom meeting ID is 814-252-340 with password 869952. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. First Missionary will also honor Mrs. Boyd from 10-11 a.m. June 26. During her program, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles due to covid-19 precautions and instructions will be given.

Beginning Monday, June 28

Adult Ceramics Workshop with Yelena Petroukhina open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome guest artist Yelena Petroukhina as she leads a ceramics workshop for adults. The workshop is from 6-8:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2, and July 5. Students ages 18 and older will learn fundamental clay hand-building techniques, surface and monoprinted image transfer techniques on clay, use of commercial glazes, and an introduction to kiln use. They will work in the ceramics studio of ASC's new ARTSpace on Main facility, 623 S. Main St. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, July 1

Foundation offers gardening grants

Arkansas Community Foundation is seeking proposals for projects that will increase Arkansans' access to locally grown and produced foods and/or strengthen the local food ecosystem, according to a news release. The deadline to apply is July 1 at 11:59 p.m. These include programs that help Arkansas-based small farmers and food producers connect to markets, build operational capacity (for example, through training, certification, support for back-office financial management) or expand production. Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) public charity status with the IRS. Agencies in all geographic areas of the state are eligible to apply. Grants will range from $10,000 to $15,000. Details: www.arcf.org/food.

Sunday, July 4

White Hall plans July 4th fireworks display

White Hall will host its Fourth of July Alva Domon Memorial Fireworks show around 9 p.m., Sunday, July 4, in front of the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The location was changed because of the construction at the White Hall High School. The in-person show is free and open to the public.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Beginning Friday, July 9

Boys and Girls Club observes 75th aniversary

In July, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary. July 9 -- the annual Heroes Banquet will be celebrated. July 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the club will have an outdoor event at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, starting with an opening ceremony that will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, vendors, youth activities, and entertainment. The club is also seeking alumni to join the 75 club, who will be recognized at the event July 10. For details or to make donations, people may visit the website at www.boysgirlsclubjc.org. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Through Saturday, July 10

ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition through July 10. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. "Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to a news release. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Monday, July 12

UAM Kids University set

The sixth UAM Kids' University will be held Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp for students entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity, according to a news release. Sessions for students in grades 1-3 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for 4-6th graders will be held from 1-5 p.m. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate -- $25 per day; all four days: $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31. The price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Thursday, July 15

Former Razorback Elliott to speak at Rotary

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host its annual Hooten's Arkansas Football program during its luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The program will be presented by Hooten's and feature special guest Marcus Elliott, former Razorback All-Southwest Conference offensive lineman, according to a news release. The club is extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Friday, July 16

Music award applications available

The Lewis Prize for Music is accepting 2022 Accelerator Awards applications. The agency is a music arts philanthropy committed to awarding at least $15 million over the next five years to youth development organizations, according to a news release. The awards are open to creative youth development music organizations seeking to influence youth-serving systems so all young people have access to learning, creating, and performing experiences that reflect their culture and identity, according to the release. The application deadline is July 16. Details: https://www.thelewisprize.org/current-award-opportunities.

Through Wednesday, July 30

Area Agency fan drive underway

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Monday through July 30. The fan drive will be held in the counties the agency serves: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson, according to a news release. People interested in donating fans or air conditioners should call Area Agency. People who need fans must be disabled or 60 years old or older and contact the agency. Their names will be placed on a list waiting list. The applicants will be told when the fans may be picked up. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn when obtaining fans. Applicants will be asked to present ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1 (800) 264-3260.

Through Friday, Aug. 6

TOPPS hosts summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug. 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.