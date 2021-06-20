City celebrates finish of Streetscape project

"It was like birthing a baby. This was a 12-month pregnancy. We're happy that it's over and now we get to enjoy the baby."

Those were the words of Indigo Blue owner MaryAnn Lee as she admired the newly finished Streetscape project that passed in front of her coffeehouse in the 200 block of West Barraque Street.

From Indigo Blue, one could see several people gathering in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Saturday morning in preparation for the ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Red Coats for the newly designed Streetscape, scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

Next door at Unique Cakes by Margaret, patrons walked in and out to enjoy the sweet treats made by Margaret Pace-Smith, an all-too-familiar scene that Smith hadn't seen in a long time.

"I'm glad it's over. I'm glad it's done. Streetscape looks good," said Smith, who added that the Streetscape project slowed her business down for nearly two years. "We're just blessed that we made it through. It was really tough getting through this. I thank God it's done now."

The $2.6 million phase one project enhanced Downtown Pine Bluff from State Street to Barraque Street from the Jefferson County Courthouse south down to Fourth Avenue and Barraque Street.

Larry Matthews, director of Economic and Community Development who oversaw the Streetscape project, was pleased to see the project come to fruition, and he thanked former Mayor Carl Redus for having the foresight to add the project to the progress sales tax in 2011.

"The vision came from Robert Tucker, who was then the director of the inspection department," said Matthews. "He and my co-worker, Roy Walker, worked on this project and presented it to Mayor Redus. This is how it got started."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said everyone has been looking forward to this day for a very long time. She stood on the reclaimed historic brick that was found underneath Main and Barraque streets during the construction of Streetscape and was incorporated into the new design.

"This area holds a lot of meaning for our city. Our past is reflected in these historic buildings," Washington said. "With Streetscape phase one complete, our downtown is now opening up to even more growth and to even more opportunity."

Pine Bluff Downtown Development worked with the City of Pine Bluff and McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc., to plan the Main Street Streetscape project.

Trees and plants lined the sidewalks, and street upgrades included the addition of a center median and wider sidewalks.

Washington said the environment now creates a more inviting atmosphere, but she did have her reservations as well as others during the construction phase when the street lanes were downsized from four lanes to two.

"Some people have said the street is too narrow," said Washington. "I must admit I thought the same thing for a while, but every time I drive down it looks better."

Adam Osweiler, McClelland's project manager, said their intent was to reduce the lanes from four to two to make pedestrians feel safer. He said the narrow streets also force drivers to stop and take a second look at the businesses around town.

"You can see how the vibrant landscaping and wider sidewalks kind of bring people down here," said Osweiler. "We tried to take this space and turn it into a place where people want to come and experience -- make it less of a business district type feel and turn it into a park where people want to come."

And the people did come. Lawn chairs lined Main Street for the celebratory occasion.

Jacquelyn Davis moved to Pine Bluff from Humphrey 20 years ago. Enjoying the day with her mother, she said she felt the Streetscape project was a great start on a path of progress for the city.

"It's beautiful," said Davis.

Davis said she believes with the progress there will be more job opportunities as businesses invest, resulting in a downtown area where people will want to spend more time.

The efforts of many people and organizations were credited with the success and completion of phase one of Streetscape.

Matthews thanked Mayor Washington, her office and the Pine Bluff city council for working with him and allowing the project to be done.

He also gave thanks to Delta Regional Authority, which contributed $1 million to the project; the Arkansas Department of Transportation which contributed $1 million; and Liberty Utilities, which upgraded all of its lines on Main Street and on Barraque Street, which was about a $1 million project.

Matthews said Go Forward Pine Bluff was very instrumental in the success of the project and that Pine Bluff Downtown Development had been there from the very beginning.

He also thanked Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, the Pine Bluff Street Department, which contributed to the necessary labor, Entergy, which replaced the lights, McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc.,; Shields and Associates, the contractor that did the work; Urban Renewal, which renovated dilapidated downtown buildings; and his staff who handled all of the paperwork.

Most importantly, Matthews thanked the businesses that patiently waited for the completion of the project knowing it was taking a toll on their business.

"I'm so glad this project is over with. You just don't know. We still got another phase, but we've made it through this phase. It was a lot to take on," said Matthews. "Thank you, Pine Bluff and the merchants on Main Street who had to put up with this and on Barraque Street during this construction."

Matthews said the $1.7 million phase two project will begin once approved by the Arkansas Department of Transportation and will consist of extending the upgrades to Eighth Avenue.

