Club news: Sing, create, meet, learn

MUFON

The Northwest Arkansas section of the Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 26 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

SUV

The McPherson Camp, Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. June 21 at the Whole Hog Cafe at 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather for dinner and socializing at 6 p.m.

The SUV is a patriotic, fraternal organization that was founded in 1881. Its members are male descendants of soldiers, sailors and government officials of the United States who served in the years 1861-65. All are welcome to attend the meeting.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon June 29 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. There will be a presentation by Comfort Keepers In-Home Care. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. and can be purchased in the hospital cafeteria prior to the meeting.

Information: (479) 715-6352 or (316) 644-0472.

Woodcarvers

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid concerns, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving. Visitors are always welcome.

Information: Jean Visnich, president, at (479) 426-8409 or email wordwinds@cox.net.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. (Enter at the north door.) To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: Karen Frankenfeld, director, at (479) 876-7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Women's Chorus

Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus is rehearsing again. If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers.

Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines.

Information: Elaine at (918) 857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Linda Meier, president ofThe Kiwanis Club of Rogers Noon, welcomed Nicole McKellar as guest speaker. She is a student at Rogers High School and is working on the top honor of Girl Scouts by speaking and educating the club on Pollinators. She handed out seeds to be planted and gave information on the importance of planting and maintaining flower beds that help the butterflies, bees, etc. thrive in our area. (Courtesy Photo)