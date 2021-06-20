Council rezones land for general industrial use

HIGHFILL — With one member abstaining and the mayor casting the deciding vote, the City Council on June 8 narrowly passed an ordinance to change the zoning of just over 1,000 acres belonging to Mathias Ranch from light industrial (I-1) to general industrial (I-2).

The zoning change makes it possible for heavier industrial uses, including those which could emit smoke, smells and noise, though no information was released in regard to the intended use of the properties.

The land had been rezoned from rural-residential to light industrial in September 2016.

Many area residents, some with land or homes close to the rezoned properties, spoke against the rezoning out of concern it would negatively affect their property value and also change the rural appeal of their properties and High-fill. They urged the council to slow down and do more study before approving the rezoning measure.

Some complained of no signs and little public information regarding the proposed change, though J.C. Brenaman said he did post signs and found them removed and had to post more signs.

Alex English, speaking on behalf of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, said the airport was supportive of the zoning change because the new zoning was a compatible use for land adjacent to the airport.

Tom Hopper, speaking for the Mathias properties, said the sites west of the airport would be good for industrial use and Mathias Ranch would like the sites open for industry. He said “it takes everybody joining together to build a city” and the industrial sites would “bring in revenue for the city.”

Mayor Michelle Rieff said the land is already zoned for light industrial use and the planning board and the airport support the change. She said there will be setbacks to protect neighboring properties. She said the city needs improved roads and internet access and having industry would be the best way to bring those things to Highfill.

She said that she and Brenaman met with a prospective buyer — though she would not reveal the name — and said this would be good for Highfill and Northwest Arkansas and has the support of the Northwest Arkansas Council and the Walton Family Foundation.

She added the prospective buyer was concerned about protecting the environment.

Chris Holland, Jeremy Rogers and Toby Lester voted in favor of the zoning change. Jayme Thompson voted no. Audrey Thompson abstained because of a conflict of interest. Rieff cast the needed vote for a 4-2, two-thirds council majority.

Also passed by the council, on three readings with a single vote, was an ordinance accepting the final plat of Phase 6 of the Woodward Hills subdivision.

The council approved a request from the mayor to authorize spending up to $15,000 out of the city’s savings to complete work on the interior of the community building so that it can be available to the public.

She estimated the work might be able to be done for about $13,000. She said the city didn’t receive the grant funding it had applied for to complete the project and she wanted to go forward and get the work done because people are wanting to use the building.

The city’s planning board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on June 22. A midyear budget workshop was set for 6 p.m. on June 29.

Blake Webb, the city’s police chief, reported to the council that the city was denied its request for two radio frequencies to make it possible for digital communication between police, fire and rescue departments in the city.

He said the city still has the analog frequencies available but they are not compatible with the county’s system.

