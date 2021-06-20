Dapper in denim

Guests once again donned blue, denim and otherwise, for the Blue Tie Blue Jean Ball, the signature fundraiser of the Arkansas Autism Foundation. The ball was held June 5 at the Holiday Inn Presidential in Little Rock. Lauren Ramsey and Shawntell Pokorny served as co-chairwomen.

As with many fundraisers currently going on, Blue Tie Blue Jean was a virtual and a (limited) in-person event. Each virtual ticketholder received a swag box containing goodies provided by businesses (blue popcorn, coffee mug, soap, etc.); virtual access to the ball's program; and access to the online silent auction.

For the sold-out, in-person event, a social hour -- complete with the chance to mingle, drink cocktails and bid on puzzle-piece art and other silent-auction items -- gave way to a sit-down dinner with several entree and dessert choices, and a program highlighted by its guest speakers, Deborah and Paul Rainwater. The couple gave a moving account of the difficulties in caring for their fourth son, who is profoundly autistic and who went on to became a resident of the Conway Human Development Center.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams