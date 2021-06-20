Dignified reception

PINE BLUFF -- Pamela A. Smith was the honored guest at a reception June 5 at the home of Delton Wright.

Smith, a Pine Bluff native, became chief of the U.S. Park Police in March and is the first Black woman to hold the position. The reception began with local dignitaries enjoying drinks and mingling on the front lawn of the home followed by a buffet dinner and program in the backyard.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/620chief/]

According to a news release from the National Park Service, Smith is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where she was a member of Zeta Phi Beta and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. It says, "Smith has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, canine handler, academy instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, executive lieutenant to the chief of police, assistant commander of the San Francisco Field Office, commander of the New York Field Office, acting deputy chief of the Homeland Security Division and deputy chief for the Field Operations Division."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins