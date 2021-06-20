Duck date corrections

On Thursday, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard the first reading of corrections to the 2021-22 waterfowl season dates. The dates originally proposed were inconsistent with federal frameworks:

Duck, Coot and Merganser Nov. 20-29, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 31, 2022.

Canada Goose Sept. 1-30, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Nov. 20-Dec. 3 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2022.

Blue, Ross's, Snow and White-fronted Goose Oct. 30-Nov. 14, Nov. 20-Dec. 3 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2022

Youth and Veteran/Active Military Hunts Dec. 4 and Feb. 5

Light Goose Conservation Order Oct. 2-22, Oct. 28-Nov. 19 and Feb. 5, 2022 - April 25, 2022.