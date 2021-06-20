Elizabeth Adele Shea - David Elder Snowden III

Elizabeth Adele Shea and David Elder Snowden III were united in marriage at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the home of the groom's parents. The Rev. Michael McCain of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church officiated.

Parents of the bride are Robin and Bill Shea of Dumas. She is the granddaughter of the late Doris Stout Cobb of Pine Bluff and the late Matsy and Thomas Francis Shea of Dumas.

Terri and David Snowden Jr. of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Judith and David Snowden Sr. of Little Rock and Marilyn and Thomas Hamm of Hot Springs.

Vows were exchanged on the back lawn at an arbor decorated with garden foliage, peonies and roses. Music was by an Arkansas Symphony Orchestra ensemble.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier A-line gown of illusion and tulle embellished with multi color floral and butterfly embroidery. The bodice had a V-neck and ruffled sleeves with a black velvet bow at the waist. She carried a gathered Edwardian clutch of ivory anemones, ranunculus, hydrangeas and peonies with a collar of hosta leaves.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/620snowden/]

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. Round tables were centered with low garden arrangements of hydrangeas, ranunculus and peonies. A buffet had a large millefleur arrangement of wedding flowers. Floral walls of garden greenery with roses and peonies accented sitting areas. Music was by The Party Jammers band of Memphis.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor's degree in communications. She is owner of EAS Interiors.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in finance from UALR and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee. He is a materials sourcing manager at Tarco Roofing.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a wedding trip to Crested Butte and Aspen, Colo.